'We never stopped': Hamilton nonprofit ministry continues to serve despite losing AC, broken deep freezer

HAMILTON, Ohio — A nonprofit ministry in Hamilton is continuing to serve those in need, despite facing some challenges of its own.

New Life Mission opened up a cooling shelter during Wednesday's heat advisory despite their air conditioner and deep freezer being broken. They also continued to serve meals during the day.

"We've got the portable air conditioners and fans that keep it comfortable for people,” Pastor Felix Russo said.

The group is all about service. Their ministries include a community cafe, food pantry, worship services and a hub of resources to help those facing homelessness and other challenges.

They provide people with health care, social services, addiction recovery and more. Some of their community partners include Job and Family Services, Transitional Living Inc/Path Outreach, Shared Harvest/Feeding America and Prevent Blindness.

“We're a place that people know they can come to for help and hope,” Russo said. “They know we're a safe place."

To help with food storage, they’re using a smaller freezer.

"We did lose food," volunteer Christine Birhanzl said. "It put a huge dent in what we will be able to serve and what we're able to keep because we have a food pantry here.”

However, they’re continuing to serve up to 100 hot meals each day.

"We never stopped,” Birhanzl said. “We never stopped feeding, so to compensate for that all of our volunteers have just chipped in and done what they need to do. We have some volunteers that have worked extra hours."

They’re hoping to raise $60,000 for repairs. A fundraiser is being held and you can make a donation here.

In the meantime, the group is going to make it work for the sake of those in need.

"We just do whatever we need to do to make it work and, and to be here for people," Russo said.

The cooling shelter will continue Thursday until 4 p.m. They will also continue to serve meals during the day.

