NEW RICHMOND, Ky. — Many Tri-State organizations are trying to tackle issues like hunger, housing and addiction as many people struggle to find and access services, especially in rural areas.

“Sometimes people drive 30 to 45 minutes to get to one organization, let alone get to the second one and a third one, and so forth,” said Polly Camery, Founder and Director of Bluebird Bus of Hope.

“Now that gas prices are so high, it's so hard for them to get to that first organization, let alone to all the other services that could benefit them.”

That’s what Camery’s new mobile nonprofit is trying to fix. The Bluebird Bus of Hope aims to bridge the gap between the public and various resources. Guests can hop on the converted school bus to work with mentors to solve issues they might be having.

Each guest will fill out a life assessment form, while enjoying a free coffee from the bus cafe. Mentors will then identify key areas guests might need assistance in and connect them with relevant resources and organizations. Mentors will continue to check in with guests down the line to ensure they receive the support they need. Guests can book appointments, but they are not required.

The bus will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at 3:15 p.m. It will be held at 116 Susanna Way in New Richmond. The public is invited to attend and learn more about the project.

Appointments officially begin Saturday outside the First Baptist Church of New Richmond between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

You can find a full schedule for the bus’s different stops HERE.

READ MORE

Kentucky shatters its fatal overdose record; fentanyl blamed

FDA and DEA warn about online pharmacies illegally selling adderall

Suburban America grappling with drug use more than ever before