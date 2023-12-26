VIDEO: Police searching for suspects who stole 4 cars from dealership on Christmas Eve

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton police are searching for the people responsible for stealing four vehicles from a dealership on Christmas Eve.

Security camera footage from Imperial Exotic Motors, which is located on Dixie Highway, shows a group of three individuals breaking in Sunday morning.

Sales manager Christ Cornett walked WCPO 9 through what the security video revealed.

The security video from the garage area shows the suspects enter the owner's office where they locate keys to high-end cars, the alarm goes off and the suspects run out to the parking lot with the keys.

Watch the full security video:

Hamilton Car Dealership Break-In Security Footage

Within minutes, the suspects stole two Mercedes, a BMW and a Porcshe. It's unclear if an additional individual wasn't caught on camera to help with the fourth vehicle.

Cornett said the thieves stole a total of 11 keys, meaning they have 7 additional keys for vehicles other than the cars they stole. The owner of the dealership said it costs $500 per key to reprogram the other vehicles so the suspects can't come back and steal them.

Police found fingerprints on doors in the office and on one of the cars left in the lot.

The owner of the dealership is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

READ MORE:

Prosecutor: Store manager of Delhi Township's VIP Smoke Shop indicted in deadly burglary

WATCH: Oxford police investigating after video shows officer striking 20-year-old during arrest

Deputies: 22-year-old motorcyclist ejected, killed in Boone County crash