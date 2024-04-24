'This is a priority for us': Hamilton plans to overhaul traffic safety with multi-million dollar price tag

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton's Ross Avenue and D Street meet at what Austin and Kristi Barkley call a "chaotic" intersection.

It's one of the worst in the city according to councilman Michael Ryan, and the Barkleys said Tuesday that they don't feel comfortable living a few doors down from it with two young kids and a third on the way.

"It's dangerous for our kids to be outside," Austin said. "It's a real bummer because this street could be one of the coolest places in town and, honestly, I can't let my kids go outside in the summer."

The pair said they've listened to countless crashes and subsequent sirens from crashes at the intersection, and Ryan said it's on the city's shortlist to be altered with traffic calming measures.

"This is a priority for us, to reduce speed and increase safety for the residents," he said.

Ryan said the corner of Ross Avenue and D Street is among a long list that could be addressed if the city gets a $15,000,000 grant from the Safe Streets for All Program.

A recent report from the city indicated they had 8,100 wrecks and 16 deaths between 2018 and 2022, and several intersections — primarily along Main and High Streets — were the largest problems that would need addressing with bump-outs, better signals or signage, speed humps or more.

PREVIOUS: Hamilton City Council adopts plan to make streets safe for all

Ryan said the money could undoubtedly save lives.

"We've had some unfortunate fatalities where people have been struck because cars were speeding or not paying attention to signals."

The Barkleys said the changes couldn't come soon enough.

"I just want our kids to be safe," Kristi said. "I want it to be a little less chaotic."

Council meets Wednesday at 6 p.m. to discuss a resolution directing city administration to apply for the grant, and Councilman Ryan said projects could begin work within 12 months if the money is awarded.

Recipients are to be announced in early 2025.