State rests in criminal case against re-elected Butler County auditor; judge denies motions to acquit

HAMILTON, Ohio — The state and defense have rested in the criminal case against the Butler County auditor, while the visiting judge denied the motions to acquit Roger Reynolds.

Judge Daniel Hogan denied the motions from Reynolds’ defense attorney Chad Ziepel saying “reasonable minds” of the jurors could view the evidence “either way.”

After six days of testimony, the state rested its case late Monday.

The defense called its only witness, Raymond Reynolds, Roger’s 82-year-old father, Tuesday morning. He was questioned about offering to sell part of his property for $2.5 million on Hamilton-Mason Road in West Chester Twp. to developers.

If he had sold the property, he planned to divide some of the money, about $200,000 to each of his four sons, including Roger Reynolds, he said.

The jurors are expected to hear closing arguments Tuesday, and the judge instructed them to not form opinions until after they have heard from both sides.

Roger Reynolds is charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor. If found guilty of the felonies, he faces prison time and would have to leave office. Reynolds is accused of leveraging his political power to further his interests and those of his father.

Reynolds has maintained his innocence and said the charges are part of a political witch hunt and that he spoke out about projects as a private citizen.

