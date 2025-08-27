Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Possible human bones recovered from Hamilton's sewer system, police say

Hamilton police investigate fatal shooting
HAMILTON, Ohio — Human bones were believed to have been recovered from Hamilton's sewer system on Wednesday, the Hamilton Police Department said.

In a release, police said a third-party contractor found what appeared to be human bones in the sewer near the intersection of 3rd and Market streets. Officials from the Hamilton Department of Infrastructure, fire and police departments and the coroner's office responded and worked to safely recover the bones, police said in a release.

Officials said police are now working with the coroner's office to investigate.

