Police: One dead after crash at Hamilton restaurant

HAMILTON, Ohio — One person died after a vehicle crashed into a popular downtown restaurant Wednesday afternoon, according to Hamilton police.

Police responded to Jocko’s Chicken & Seafood, 725 High St., around 3:45 p.m. and found a car had crashed into the restaurant, killing one person and injuring another. The names of the deceased and the injured person have not been released by police.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at the Butler County Coroner’s Office, officials said.

Officers who are a part of the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team continue to investigate the crash, officials said.

The restaurant’s drive-through was severely damaged, said Breez Gallo, a manager at Jocko’s. He said the drive-through is closed, and it’s being repaired. The dining room reopened Thursday, he said.

No restaurant employees were injured in the crash, he said.