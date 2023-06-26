Police: Man found shot in vehicle in Hamilton has died

HAMILTON, Ohio — A man found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle on Dayton Street in Hamilton has died, according to police.

Police said 34-year-old Tracy Miller was found inside a vehicle at around 2:40 a.m. early Sunday morning. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and medical aid was given by officers and fire personnel.

Miller was taken to Kettering Hospital and later to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The shooting happened not far from the Dayton Lane Pub where Miller had been a patron, his family told The Journal-News. He was “found unconscious in his vehicle with two gunshot wounds,” according to the police report.

Miller's aunt, Angela Downard, told the Journal-News her nephew worked at a Hamilton concrete company and loved softball and baseball.

“Tracy was a very good-hearted young man and he was a God fearing young man with a strong faith base,” Downard said. “He loved his family and was goal driven. He wanted to prosper and have a healthier, happier life.”

Hamilton police have not announced any information about a suspect in Miller's death, but the investigation is ongoing. No one has been arrested yet, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Hamilton Police Detective Aaron Hucke at 513.868.5811 ext. 1250.