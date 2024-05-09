Watch Now
Police: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Butler County

Posted at 7:32 AM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 07:39:59-04

HAMILTON, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Butler County Wednesday, Hamilton Police Department said.

The crash happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Ross Avenue.

A person in the vehicle was found dead on the scene, police said.

Police said only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

According to police, the road was shut down for several hours between S. C Street and S. D Street.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Police have not said if there was anyone else in the vehicle. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The victim has not been identified.

WCPO has reached out for more information. Check this story for updates.

