Sheriff: Enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people seized in Hamilton bust

HAMILTON, Ohio — More than 3 pounds of drugs were seized by undercover officers in Hamilton, and two individuals have been arrested.

The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Task Force with the Hamilton Police Department executed two search warrants Tuesday on apartments at 1147 N.W. Washington Blvd.

The BURN investigation resulted in recovering 570 grams of fentanyl, or 1.26 pounds, 660 grams of meth, or 1.46 pounds, and 139 grams of crack cocaine, or nearly a third of a pound.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office reports that the amount of fentanyl confiscated alone could kill approximately 190,000 people, which is roughly half the population of Butler County.

Undercover agents arrested Edward Fox, 33, of Hamilton, and Pierre Wilson, 38, of Hamilton.

Fox is charged with three counts each of trafficking drugs and possession of drugs, all with a major-drug offender specification. All are first-degree felonies.

Wilson is charged with having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.

“We will continue to get these lethal drugs off the streets and put the drug dealers behind bars,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Both men were in Hamilton Municipal Court on Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing. Their cases were set for an arraignment for 8 a.m. on Nov. 9 and bonds for both were set at $10,000.

READ MORE:

Hamilton County Drug Treatment and Recovery Court receives $2.7 million in federal grants

Hamilton addiction treatment center's push to save lives involves one of America's most regulated drugs

New drug trafficking trends see increase in 'Rainbow Fentanyl,' drug cartels targeting children online