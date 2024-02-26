Hundreds call for thorough investigation into Hamilton mother's death

HAMILTON, Ohio — As many as three hundred people gathered at Dan Lovins' home, marched to the Hamilton Municipal building, and laid candles, flowers, and balloons in a memorial for Danielle Lovins who died from a gunshot wound nine days earlier.

The Sunday rally came with chants of "justice for Dani" as many in the crowd rejected an initial assessment from a Hamilton Police report indicating Danielle's gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Dan, Danielle's father, said he wouldn't rest until he knew exactly what happened leading up to his daughter's death on Peregrine Way on February 16.

"I'm in it until I'm dead, brother," he said. "As long as I draw breath, I will say her name, and I will speak for her."

The dozens who surrounded Dan said he wasn't alone in demanding a thorough investigation into her death.

"Every time I say 'I,' someone corrects me and says 'we' and it makes me smile."

#NOW: A few hundred people are marching to the justice center in Hamilton demanding that the investigation into Danielle Lovins’ shooting death continue. The vigil began at her father Dan’s home moments ago.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/Q07CvhgfUS — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) February 26, 2024

Brittnee Lovins said she became quick friends with Danielle before she married into the family.

"Her energy was unmatched. If you met Danielle, you were friends," she said.

Brittnee also rejected the "attempted suicide" assessment on a Hamilton Police victim report.

An officer told WCPO a caller reported a self-inflicted-gunshot wound.

"I don't necessarily know if we're moving forward yet. I feel like there's a lot of unanswered questions that we're all wanting answers for," Brittnee said.

"We want to move forward," Dan agreed.

PREVIOUS: Father calls for answers in Hamilton woman's death investigation

He called on investigators to dig deep into Danielle's death for his grandson Aries.

Dan said the smiling five-month-old would now only know his mother through stories.

"I'd like him to know about her smile, her personality, and how much she loved him," he said.

Hamilton Police said Friday their detectives were still looking into the case.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office released an initial report indicating the manner and cause of Danielle's death was undetermined, and a representative said a full autopsy report could take two months to be released.