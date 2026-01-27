Hamilton Schools announces building relocations as part of budget cuts plan

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton City School District has announced the next steps in its budget cuts plan.

After recently informing staff, students and the community of more than $9 million in reductions coming for the next school year, a letter went out Tuesday announcing changes for Wilson Middle School and the Miami School.

“Today, I am sharing the second phase of our organizational plan. While the first phase focused on necessary reductions and closures, this phase focuses on reinvestment and alignment,” said the letter signed by Hamilton Schools Superintendent Andrea Blevins.

“With the upcoming transition of our freshman students to the main high school campus, we have a unique opportunity to utilize our existing facilities better. Our goal is to improve the daily environment for our students and staff while capturing additional operational efficiencies," the letter said.

The building changes for 2026-27 are:

Wilson Middle School is moving to Hamilton High Freshman Campus

"Wilson Middle School will move from its current location on Eaton Avenue to the building currently serving as the Freshman Campus on NW. Washington. As many of you know, the current Wilson building is the smallest school facility in our district and has faced significant challenges with overcrowding in the last two years," the letter said.

Nick Graham/Journal-News

The district said the move will provide for increased square footage, inproved environment and long-term scalability.

Miami School will move to Wilson

“The current Wilson building will be repurposed to become the new home of Miami School, our alternative high school program. This move represents a significant upgrade for the Miami School community,” Blevins said in the letter.

This transition will lead to a “dedicated academic setting” as well as expand capacity, the district’s letter said.

“It is important to emphasize that these specific building changes — moving Wilson Middle School and Miami School — are not reductions. Instead, they are strategic moves designed to improve the culture, efficiency, and learning environment for these specific student populations," the letter said.