Hamilton man wanted by West Virginia police for allegedly shooting trooper

HAMILTON, Ohio — A Butler County man is wanted by West Virginia police after he allegedly shot a state trooper during a traffic stop Monday, West Virginia State Police said.

The trooper pulled over Scott Arthur O'Brien, who is from Hamilton, outside of a Dollar General store in Midway, West Virginia, which is roughly 2 hours southeast of Huntington, West Virginia. The Dollar General is located off exit 42 of I-77 in West Virginia.

Provided by West Virginia State Police A Hamilton, Ohio man is wanted by West Virginia State Police for allegedly shooting a state trooper in the arm during a traffic stop outside a Dollar General.

During the traffic stop, O'Brien allegedly shot the trooper in the arm. The trooper is expected to be OK, police said.

O'Brien is believed to be driving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with a West Virginia license plate of 68H 949.

Provided by West Virginia State Police

It's currently unclear if police believe O'Brien is still in West Virginia or could be heading back to Ohio.

If anyone sees O'Brien or knows of his whereabouts, they're asked to call West Virginia State Police at 304-746-2100.

READ MORE:

Witnesses: Shots fired at kids' football game at a Linwood park Sunday

Three Cincinnati Metro operators assaulted over the weekend

Man sentenced for 2022 murder, robbery of Covington man walking home from work