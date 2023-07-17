Three Cincinnati Metro operators assaulted over the weekend

CINCINNATI — Three Cincinnati Metro drivers were assaulted over the weekend, according to a spokesperson with Metro.

The attacks happened in two separate incidents, both on Saturday night. All three Metro operators were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Suspects are in police custody, according to Metro. The transportation agency is working with the Cincinnati Police Department as the incidents are investigated.

On Saturday, police said the first attack happened just after 7:30 p.m. near Washington Park, on Metro route 21. A second incident happened on route 24, resulting in the arrest of a person at the scene. Police said in that case, passengers attacked the driver.

The extent of the injuries the three operators sustained have not been released by authorities. Police also did not say how many people were arrested in connection with the assaults.