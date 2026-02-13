Hamilton man indicted for fraud, accused of stealing more than $120K from Medicaid program

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hamilton man is among nine Medicaid providers indicted for allegedly stealing from the government health care program.

Ohio's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit received an anonymous tip regarding 40-year-old Jai Dhungel's alleged fraudulent billing. Investigators learned he billed Medicaid for services not rendered, including a 20-day period in which he only visited a client once. The total billed was more than $120,000.

Investigators said Dhungel admitted to fraud when speaking with investigators. He was indicted on Feb. 10 in Franklin County Common Pleas Court for Medicaid fraud, a fourth-degree felony.

Attorney General Dave Yost said in a release that Dhungel, the eight other Ohio providers and one recipient stole a combined $478,000 from the program. Several of the people indicted were caught billing during times when they were traveling

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives a majority of funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, with additional funds from the Attorney General's office. The unit investigates any possible fraud of the state Medicaid program and enforces the Patient Abuse and Neglect law.