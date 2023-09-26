Former officer enters guilty plea for 3-year-old's accidental shooting death

HAMILTON, Ohio — A man who faced charges after his gun fell into the hands of a 3-year-old child who then fatally shot himself pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday.

Benjamin Bishop was originally indicted in June on one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of endangering children and one count of reckless homicide.

On Tuesday, he entered a guilty plea for the charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Bishop's sentencing hearing is scheduled for No. 6.

According to Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser, the child, Jared Green, shot himself on March 30. Crews were called to a home on Park Avenue in Hamilton at around 7 p.m. where they found the boy with a gunshot wound on the side of his head.

Gmoser said at the time he didn't believe Bishop had any intention of harming Green, but he said Bishop created a dangerous environment by leaving a gun where the child could access it.

Green was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital where he died on March 31, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Bishop was formerly employed as a Centerville police officer, according to the Journal-News.

Lindsay Sheehan, assistant Butler County prosecutor, told the Journal-News Bishop's loaded gun was found unsecured on a window sill.