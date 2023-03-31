First book published at 9: Hamilton fourth-grader is already an author

HAMILTON — If a Hamilton Schools’ fourth grader were to create his first resume, he would already have something impressive to add to it – published author.

Crawford Woods Elementary student Harim Ruiz can now walk into his Hamilton school library full of books while carrying a copy of his own work. Available now on Amazon, the 9-year-old’s book – titled “Corgi The Guitarist” – also features Ruiz’s illustrations.

“It’s about a (guitar playing) superhero who is trying to save the day from a super bad villain,” said Ruiz during a recent interview in his school’s media center. “This book tells everyone to use their super strength not for bad but for good.”

The school has a partnership with Butler County’s Lane Library and regularly invites local authors in to speak to students. Ruiz said he was inspired by a recent talk by a writer about creating a book. Ruiz, who plays guitar, wrote the book in just two weeks and said he enjoyed the experience.

“The writing and the brainstorming gave me a lot of emotions and a lot happiness in making this book,” he said.

More than 50 copies have been bought so far online.

Renee Smallwood, media coordinator at Crawford Woods’ library, wasn’t surprised by Ruiz’s talents or ambition. The whirlwind fashion of creating the book – about one month – and its publication surprised her, and the young author’s first book left her “inspired.”

“And I was astonished that it (book) could happen in a month’s time,” said Smallwood.

She described Ruiz as “a model student and a great reader.”

“It’s important for kids to do what they love, and I want to applaud his parents as well for supporting him … and I look to see big things from him.”

Ruiz said his goal for his book is for every student “to learn to read easily.”

“And I want them to learn that at an early age you can do great stuff and things that can reach all of the community.”

READ MORE

Attempt to break high-five world record will include foster families at Cincinnati Reds game

Why does Hamilton have a park in Kentucky?

Hamilton teacher among finalists for Gold Star top teacher award