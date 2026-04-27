Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed family of 3 in Hamilton’s Lindenwald neighborhood

HAMILTON, Ohio — The driver of an SUV that struck a vehicle in Hamilton’s Lindenwald neighborhood, killing three members of a family, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Brandon Begley, 41, of Fairfield Township, was driving south on River Road near Hooven Avenue at speeds of 75 to 85 mph Dec. 21, 2025 when his vehicle went left of center and struck another vehicle.

Asked by Judge Michael Oster Jr. if all the facts presented regarding his case were true, Begley said. “I do, and I accept complete responsibility for my actions at this time.”

He initially entered a “not guilty” plea when he was in court earlier this year, but changed that during Monday’s court appearance.

Begley, who is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, June 1, faces up to five years in prison for each count and a fine of up to $10,000 for each.

When Oster asked if he had served in the U.S. military, Begley said he had served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve for 10 years.

Before being wheeled out of the court, he stood at attention and saluted Oster.

At the time of his arrest earlier this year, Hamilton police said “a comprehensive investigation” by the Investigations and Traffic Sections spanning four-and-a-half weeks determined the collision was not the result of a simple speeding offense, "but rather the culmination of a road rage incident that began at a separate location.”

“Investigators worked extensively to reconstruct the events leading up to the tragedy,” police said in an announcement. “This included interviewing witnesses, involved persons and analyzing video footage from multiple sources to establish a timeline of the incident.”

Begley was driving a 2008 Pontiac Torrent on River Road when he passed three vehicles, hit a curb, overcorrected and struck a northbound 2008 Honda Civic head‑on, according to a police report.

Killed in the crash were the occupants of the Civic: Milton Alvarez Lagos, 35; Bety Salazar Lopez, 27 and Milton Salazar Alvarez, 10.

The Civic then hit a garage and a fence, while the Torrent spun into a 2002 Ford F‑150. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

The Torrent’s speedometer was stuck at 80 miles per hour in a 35‑mph zone, according to a police report.