Dispatch: Child struck by a vehicle in Hamilton, airlifted to hospital

HAMILTON, Ohio — A child was airlifted to the hospital Saturday afternoon after they were struck by a vehicle, Butler County Dispatch said.
Dispatch said they received reports of the child struck at the intersection of Minster Street and Baxter Avenue just after 2:45 p.m.
The child was transported to the hospital by a medical helicopter, dispatch said.
They could not specify how severe the child's injuries were.
Dispatch also did not give any details about the driver of the vehicle.
