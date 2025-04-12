Watch Now
Dispatch: Child struck by a vehicle in Hamilton, airlifted to hospital

HAMILTON, Ohio — A child was airlifted to the hospital Saturday afternoon after they were struck by a vehicle, Butler County Dispatch said.

Dispatch said they received reports of the child struck at the intersection of Minster Street and Baxter Avenue just after 2:45 p.m.

The child was transported to the hospital by a medical helicopter, dispatch said.

They could not specify how severe the child's injuries were.

Dispatch also did not give any details about the driver of the vehicle.

