Dispatch: 1 person ejected from vehicle in three-vehicle crash in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — One person was transported to the hospital after being ejected from a vehicle in a multi-vehicle crash, Butler County Dispatch said.

The crash occurred around 1:50 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 4 and State Route 129 in Hamilton.

Dispatch said three vehicles were involved in the crash, and at least 1 person was ejected from a vehicle. That person was transported to the hospital, dispatch said.

Dispatch did not say how many people were injured or if the crash was fatal.

Dispatch said the scene is still active as officials investigate the crash.