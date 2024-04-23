Burlington sets opening of Fairfield Twp. store

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio — The new Burlington Stores location at Bridgewater Falls will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its grand opening weekend Friday, May 3.

The national discount retailer also will donate to a local school as part of the event.

The new Burlington store will offer footwear, home decor, women’s apparel and accessories, menswear, children’s clothing and pet toys.

The Bridgewater Falls store in Fairfield Twp. is at 3451 Princeton Road, Hamilton. It marks the 31st Burlington in Ohio, and the company has more than 1,000 stores nationwide.

“Our goal is to continue to offer area residents low prices on brand-name merchandise for the entire family and home,” CEO of Burlington Stores, Michael O’Sullivan said. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and are excited to be opening a new store in Hamilton. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover big savings on a wide range of products.”

Store hours at Bridgewater Falls will be 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

As part of the grand opening weekend, after the ribbon-cutting event, the first 100 customers 18 and older will receive a $10 bonus card for purchases. On Sunday, May 5, customers will receive a free Burlington umbrella, while supplies last, no purchase necessary.

Burlington will also celebrate the grand opening and highlight its commitment to education with a $5,000 donation to a nearby school through their partnership with the national nonprofit organization AdoptAClassroom.org. Funds will be used to provide students in a local high-need school with classroom materials. The presentation of the donation to the local school community will take place at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This story originally appeared on journal-news.com.