Aglamesis Bros’ Ice Cream and Candy opening parlor in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Aglamesis Bros’ Ice Cream and Candy plans to open a shop in Hamilton this year, according to a press release.

The ice cream and candy shop will be in The Davis Building at 304 Main Street.

“Our number one goal will be for our new shop to become an integral part of the local community in Hamilton. We will be actively engaging with the community in creating lasting relationships for many years to come,” Randy Young, Third-Generation President of Aglamesis Bros’, said. “This location will follow in the Aglamesis Bros’ tradition where gourmet ice creams, fine chocolates and wonderful memories are made. We want Hamilton to live life sweetly.”

According to the release, the success of the business' chocolate production site in Downtown Cincinnati has allowed them to grow and open this new location.

The Cincinnati-based company collaborated with the City of Hamilton and CORE for the expansion.

“We never imagined that our next parlor location would be this far outside of Cincinnati, but the offer that Hamilton put together for us was just too compelling to not consider simply because of the distance involved.”

Thomas Aglamesis and his brother, Nicholas Aglamesis, both immigrants from Greece, opened their first ice cream parlor, the Metropolitan in Norwood, together in 1908, followed by the Aglamesis Bros. ice cream shop in Oakley in 1913. The brothers added a modern ice cream and candy-making plant to the Oakley location a few years later.

James Aglamesis started running the family business with his father, Thomas, in the early 1950s.

"Dad took over in the early 1950s when he came back from serving in the Army as an Army instructor during the Korean Conflict," Young said. "His father had fallen ill, so dad being the oldest son, it was on his shoulders to come in and take over the business and help his father run it at the time."

Young started working alongside his stepfather James at the age of 10. Young now runs the family business after James died in 2021 from pneumonia. He was 93 years old.

The new parlor will be the third Aglamesis Bros’ location. The other two are located in Cincinnati:



Oakley Square | 3046 Madison Road, Cincinnati, Ohio

Montgomery Square Shopping Center | 9899 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, Ohio

The new location is set to open late this summer or early in the fall.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aglamesis Bros’ to Hamilton. Their commitment to quality and tradition aligns perfectly with the revitalization taking place in the historic Main Street Business District,” Lauren Nelson, Project Manager with the City of Hamilton’s Economic Development Department, who also serves on behalf of CORE said. “And as a beloved family-owned business, Aglamesis Bros’ will be a tremendous asset to our community.”

