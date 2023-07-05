1 hospitalized after shooting at Hamilton park, dispatchers say

HAMILTON, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at RiversEdge in Hamilton Tuesday night.

Dispatchers said a person was shot just after 10 p.m. at the park on Dayton Street. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

WCPO partner Journal-News reported that there was a Fourth of July event planned at RiversEdge including both musical performances and fireworks. That Arena Rock Show headlined the event at 8:30 p.m. with fireworks scheduled to take place immediately following the show.

At this time, there is no information on a possible suspect.

