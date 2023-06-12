Two men indicted in Hamilton shooting that killed 18-year-old in 2019

HAMILTON, Ohio — A Butler County grand jury has indicted two men on murder charges for the shooting death of a man in Hamilton in 2019, according to the jury report.

Damone Davis and Tai'je Goolsby each face six total charges: discharging a firearm on prohibited premises, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of murder and having weapons under disability.

Their charges have also been filed with specifications that the crimes were committed while participating in a criminal gang.

Those specifications mean that, if convicted, the men could three years of mandatory prison time added to each count's sentence.

The two men are accused of being responsible for shooting and killing 18-year-old Londale Harvey on a Saturday afternoon on January 26, 2019. At the time, 911 callers told dispatchers the bullets that killed Harvey came from a car driving by Pleasant and Fairview Avenues.

In February 2019, less than one month after Harvey's murder, Davis was charged with one count of attempting a crime while participating in a criminal gang, a third degree felony. He pleaded guilty in May and was sentenced in June to 30 months in prison, with 116 days of time served credit. That sentence was to be served concurrently with a 30-month sentence handed down to him by a judge in December 2018 for having weapons under disability.

Three days after charges were filed against Davis for alleged gang participation, on February 11, 2019, Goolsby was arrested on three charges for possession of heroin.

Neither men are listed as current inmates in the Butler County jail.