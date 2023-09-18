Police: Man dies in Fairfield Township motorcycle crash

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 42-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday in Fairfield Township, police said.

The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 4 (Hamilton-Middletown Road) and Millikin Road. Fairfield Township police said a motorcycle rider was traveling northbound on SR 4 nearing the intersection when he was hit from behind by a 2005 Toyota Solara. The motorcycle rider was ejected and landed on the roadway, according to investigators.

Police said a second car, also traveling northbound, struck the motorcycle rider while he was in the roadway.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

The drivers of both cars stayed on the scene and talked with police after the crash.

The motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet, police said.

The Butler County Coroner's Office has identified the motorcycle rider as Stephen A. Stocks, of Liberty Township.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the crash.

Anyone who has information about this crash is asked to call the Fairfield Township Police Investigations Section at 513-785-1463.