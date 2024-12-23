Watch Now
Man charged for the overdose death of his sister-in-law in March

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man faces charges in Butler County for allegedly supplying the drugs that led to a woman's fatal overdose in March, according to Fairfield Township police.

Police said 36-year-old Sherry Geis was found dead in her bed from an apparent overdose on March 27; the Butler County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy that showed her cause of death was an overdose from fentanyl and cocaine, according to a press release.

Fairfield Township police learned that "a drug transaction occurred just around the corner" from Geis's home, at the United Dairy Farmers on Tylersville Road, so an investigation was opened, police said.

Investigators determined 41-year-old Auqeith Byner, Geis's 41-year-old brother-in-law, was the person who sold Geis the drugs, police said.

On December 10, a Butler County Grand Jury indicted Byner on one charge of involuntary manslaughter and one charge of corrupting another with drugs. Police said Byner is currently in jail in Kenton County on unrelated drug charges, but he will be extradited back to Ohio to face the charges tied to Geis's death.

