Former Fairfield Township firefighter pleads guilty to forgery, falsification

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A former Fairfield Township firefighter has pleaded guilty to one felony and one misdemeanor count in connection with actions at Butler Tech’s paramedic school.

Jason Agoston accepted a plea agreement and pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of falsification, a second-degree misdemeanor, and one count of forgery, a fifth-degree felony, according to Sgt. Brandon McCroskey, supervisor of the Fairfield Township Police Department’s investigations unit.

A firefighter since 2006, Agoston was attending classes to become certified as a paramedic when he forged the names of fellow paramedics on forms submitted to Butler Tech.

The papers said he had worked with and completed specific skills under the direction of the paramedic whose name he had forged on the documents.

The fire department was notified of the allegations on Aug. 18 and alerted Butler Tech. Following an investigation, Agosto was removed from paramedic school Aug. 22 and put on paid administrative leave while police investigated.

“He had no permission to sign these people’s names. They were very upset and notified fire department supervisors,’’ McCroskey said.

Agoston resigned from the fire department Oct. 3.

“The integrity of our department and the trust of the community we serve are of the utmost importance,” said Fire Chief Ryan Berter. “We hold all our members to the highest ethical and professional standards. Violations of the law and department policy are taken seriously, and we are committed to full transparency and accountability.”

As part of the plea agreement, Agoston will pay the township his tuition of $5,940, McCroskey said. He has also surrendered his firefighter, emergency medical technician, and fire inspector certification/licenses to the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

“He accepted responsibility for his actions. We’re glad it’s done and over with,” McCroskey said.

Agoston will be sentenced Dec. 1 in Butler County Common Pleas Court.