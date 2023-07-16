Watch Now
2 arrested in connection to shooting in Fairfield Twp.

Posted at 7:52 AM, Jul 16, 2023
FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio — Fairfield Twp. police officers arrested two men in connection to a shooting that injured another man Saturday night.

Officers were called out to a shooting around 11:25 p.m. in the 6800-block of Paducah Drive. Investigators said when officers arrived, they learned a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times. A private vehicle took the victim to Kettering Health Hamilton.

Fairfield Twp. officers charged Jacob Little, 19, and Virgil "Wayne" Davidson, 48, in connection to the shooting.

Little was charged with felonious assault. Davidson is facing charges of having weapons under disability.

Both were booked into the Butler County Jail.

The 25-year-old victim underwent surgery overnight and remains hospitalized. His current condition remains unknown.

Investigators said a preliminary motive for the shooting points to an ongoing dispute between two groups.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

