2 arrested, firearms recovered after Fairfield Township search warrant involving SWAT team

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people have been arrested after a search warrant was conducted in Fairfield Township, the Fairfield Township Police Department said.

On Aug. 19, Fairfield police, along with Butler County Regional SWAT Team and the Butler County Sheriff's Office, served a search warrant in the 6700 block of Lester Avenue.

41-year-old Jason Yancey and 22-year-old Diamond Cox were both arrested, police said. Yancey is charged with multiple counts of having weapons while under disability and one count of receiving stolen property. Cox was arrested for an active felony warrant after previously facing multiple felony charges related to drugs.

Both are being held in the Butler County Jail, and more charges may be pending, police said.

Police said the search warrant was served due to an investigation involving firearms, drugs and other offenses.

According to police, several people were removed from the household and numerous firearms — some which were stolen and modified — were recovered.

Police didn't specify the exact number of firearms.

The case remains under investigation by the Fairfield Police Department.

RELATED

Arrests in Laurel County, Lexington ends in $2.5 million drug bust

Fugitive arrested by U.S. Marshals for April fentanyl bust

Butler County drug bust: Sheriff ‘shocked’ by amount in $3 million seizures

