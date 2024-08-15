Dozens of blighted Butler County properties to be demolished thanks to cash influx

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Nearly three dozen demolition projects on blighted vacant properties have begun or will soon begin across Butler County after the Land Bank accepted a nearly $1.27 million state grant.

Among the properties targeted for leveling was the old Linden Lanes bowling alley on Williams Avenue where crews continued work Wednesday.

Alisha Cress's backyard butts up against the property now covered with shattered stone, twisted metal, and heavy machinery, and she said she used to bowl there as a child.

"It's sad, but it needed to happen," Cress said.

She said while vacant, the building had been consistently broken into by homeless people and people looking for a place to do drugs.

"I have small kids, and the drug use got really bad back there," Cress said.

The land bank's projected demo cost for the old bowling alley was $150,000.

The cost to level the old Mango's Tropical Oasis building damaged by fire on Dixie Highway in Fairfield was expected to run around $300,000.

It's on the list alongside properties between 4646-4696 Dixie Hwy, 12 vacant and blighted properties in Middletown, two vacant homes in Oxford, four in Trenton and one in Pyramid Hill.

"By eliminating blight as soon as we can, we're able to bring a neighborhood back from the tipping point, and get it back into productive use," said Michael McNamara, Butler County Land Bank Chair.

McNamara said in addition to improving property values the demolitions can solve public safety threats waiting to emerge.

He said the blaze at Hamilton's vacant Beckett Paper Company building was an example of the risk of old buildings left to rot.

"That's why properties need to be addressed quickly so they don't become a danger," he said.

The timeline for completion of each project was unclear.