Butler County woman accused of killing her husband has bond increased to $250,000

REILY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Bond has been increased for a Reily Township woman accused of killing her husband Tuesday night at their Millville-Oxford home.

Pamela Harville was charged with murder and booked into the Butler County Jail about five hours after deputies found David Harville dead while conducting a welfare check. He had been shot several times in the body and head, according to court records and officials.

The 65-year-old woman was inside the house when deputies arrived about 8:40 p.m. and was arrested without incident.

At video arraignment Wednesday, a magistrate set bond at $100,000. Prosecutors requested Butler County Area I Judge Rob Lyons increase her bond Thursday afternoon during a hearing in Oxford.

Pamela Harville became ill and was taken from the courtroom by emergency medical workers before her hearing began. Lyons did grant the request to increase her bond to $250,000. She was listed as an inmate at noon Friday.

According to records and officials, when deputies looked through a glass door at the rear of the residence, they saw “a lot of blood” and a person down and unresponsive.

Capt. Rick Bucheit said the welfare check was requested by someone who had not heard from either of the Harvilles “for a while.”