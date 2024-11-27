Butler County to hire coordinator to assist in solving homelessness

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — To address homelessness in their county, Butler County commissioners are planning to hire a coordinator whose job it is to help solve a growing problem.

Family Promise, an organization that houses homeless families in Butler County, said at last count there were 11,000 homeless people throughout Ohio. About 246 of them were living in Butler County.

"These was the ones actually living in the parks, living in their cars ... weren’t able to couch surf," said Kamar Beaco, the organization's executive director.

The new position, commissioners said, will manage millions of incoming federal and state dollars dedicated to finding solutions and services for those in need. That money also includes funds from sources like the Butler County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services Board, which just passed a $6.6 million levy.

“Having the money go to some group and they meet and never come up with results is not the way that I want to go," Commissioner T.C. Rogers told WCPO. "That is why we have this coordinator, which is going to be under the commission.”

Beaco said she welcomes these more targeted and focused efforts by the county.

“Most of Butler County, we are coming together, and we are talking about this issue," Beaco said. "And so all of us are banding together so that we can make sure that we’re all a part of the solution of eradicating homelessness.”

Commissioners haven’t discussed a salary or hired for the position yet. But they hope to do so within the next month or so.