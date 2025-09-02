Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Butler County Sheriff warns of scam calls asking for money in exchange for release of loved ones in jail

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — The Butler County Sheriff has issued a warning about scam calls that are targeting the loved ones of people incarcerated in the Butler County Jail.

Sheriff Richard Jones wrote on social media Tuesday morning that his office has received reports that family members of some inmates were contacted by callers demanding $2,500 in exchange for the release of their loved one.

Jones said one person traveled to the jail expecting their loved one to be released after paying the scam caller.

Bonds for inmates are not set by the jail or by the sheriff's office, Jones pointed out. Instead, they're set by the court system, which does not make calls like that.

"I call these criminals the 'scum of the earth' — preying on innocent people during vulnerable times," Jones wrote on social media.

He advised anyone who receives a call demanding money for the release of a loved one from jail to simply hang up immediately.

"We urge everyone, especially our elderly family, friends and neighbors to be on alert," wrote Jones.

