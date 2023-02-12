Butler County Olympian Zach Apple retiring from competitive swimming

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Olympic swimmer Zach Apple, a 2015 Edgewood High School graduate, announced Saturday he is stepping back from being a competitive swimmer.

“Swimming has been a huge part of my life for a while now but the time has come to step away competitively,” Apple said in a statement posted to his verified Instagram account. “I am so thankful for everything that swimming has given me. From the relationships I’ve built to the places I’ve been able to visit to the experiences I’ve been able to have it’s all been a dream.”

Apple went on to thank his parents, coaches, teammates and his girlfriend for their support.

“I can’t say thank you to everyone who contributed here but I will shout out a few. My parents first and foremost are the reason I’m here. Their unconditional love and support throughout my whole career has been unrivaled and given me the confidence and comfort to chase my dreams. My coaches and teammates, of which there have been many of both, are what get you through the daily grind. Knowing that the people around you day to day want to make you better is inspiring and a crucial piece to the puzzle. Finally to my girlfriend. She’s been a rock through the ups and downs that I can lean on. I’m sure I’ve left out many thanks and I apologize.”

Apple gave a reason:

“Swimming to me is an all or nothing sport and I found myself not wanting to give my all anymore and that’s why I’ve decided to step away. I love this sport and want to be around it for as long as it’ll have me.”

In 2020, Apple helped United States teams win gold medals in the 100-meter freestyle relay and the 100-meter medley relay at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

In October 2021, Edgewood High School honored Apple at its homecoming football game, where he posed with fans for photos. That year, the main entrance to the high school was renamed Zach Apple Lane.

“The support from the town and the school district has been overwhelming,” Apple told the local crowd at the game. “Coming from our town to the world stage — I’m overwhelmed.”