BCSO: 1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A two vehicle crash in Liberty Township late Wednesday evening claimed the life of one person, police said.

Butler County Sheriff's Office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) was responded to a crash in Liberty Township around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

The two vehicles involved, a 2002 Chevy Tracker and 2016 Volkswagen Passat collided in the 5300 block of Hamilton Mason Road, police said.

The driver of the Tracker was traveling east when they crossed the center line and hit the Passat head on, police said in a press release.

The driver of the Tracker was critically in the crash and was taken to UC West Chester where they died from their injuries, police said.

A passenger in the Passat was transported to UC West Chester with minor injuries. The driver of the Passat was treated on scene, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Police have not yet released the name of the individual killed, pending notice of their next-of-kin.

The crash in currently under investigation by the START team.