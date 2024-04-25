Area school districts seeking new leaders

Two area school systems are moving fast to replace departing superintendents, according to recent announcements.

Both Lakota and Ross schools will see their current superintendents leave after the end of the school year.

Officials at both Butler County districts have said they hope to hire new district leaders quickly so the current superintendents can have time to help their successors transition into the job.

Lakota Schools, the largest district in the county and the biggest suburban school system in southwest Ohio is conducting its second superintendent search in a little more than one year as it looks to replace Interim Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli, who signed up only through this school year.

A recent statement from Lakota officials noted the governing school board’s goal: “to have a new superintendent hired by mid-to-late May.”

Officials said the fast-track candidate solicitation, interviews and hiring are being done “in order to have a few contracted work days overlap with Interim Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli before beginning officially on Aug. 1.” A national education recruitment firm is assisting in the process.

Community survey results on leadership from 2023 and a similar survey in recent months are part of the evaluation mix of preliminary candidates and important guidelines for finding the best hire to lead the school system, officials said.

By law in Ohio’s public school districts, the elected school board hires two district leadership positions — the superintendent and the treasurer.

Officials at Ross Schools are taking a similar approach by also soliciting opinions from many — including school staffers — on what qualities the next superintendent should possess.

The district has contracted with the Butler County Educational Services Center (BCESC), which provides services and personnel to all 10 county public districts, in its search to find a replacement for Superintendent Chad Konkle. He announced last month that he was moving on to another position with Warren County’s Little Miami Schools.

Last week the Ross Board of Education formally accepted Konkle’s resignation to occur on June 30 and some interviews of candidates have already been conducted, according to Ross officials in an announcement to the school community.

“We understand the significance of this transition and want to assure the community that the board of education is actively in the process of filling the superintendent position,” Ross officials said.

“It is the goal of the board to have a new superintendent hired by the end of the school year in order to have a collaborative transition period with the current superintendent … before beginning officially on July 1.”

This story originally appeared on journal-news.com.