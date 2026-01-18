‘120 Hours Behind Bars’: Butler County Jail to be featured on Discovery Channel docuseries

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — The Butler County Jail will be featured in a documentary airing Monday on The Discovery Channel.

The docuseries titled “120 Hours Behind Bars” premieres Monday, Jan. 19, at 9 p.m.

The reality series will give an “unfiltered look at what truly happens behind bars,” the Butler County Sheriff’s Office shared in a social media post announcement.

“You can soon take an inside look at America’s toughest jails, where officers are often outnumbered and violence can erupt without warning,” the post reads.

Episode 1 on Monday will feature the Washington Parish jail in Louisiana.

The release date for the Butler County Jail episode has yet to be announced.

The sheriff's office post says crews filmed throughout the jail for more than five days.

You can read the Butler County Sheriff's Office's full post below: