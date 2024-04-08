1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Butler County

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Butler County, deputies said.

Butler County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the Stillwell Beckett Road and Oxford Reily Road intersection Sunday.

The driver of a black Hyundai Elantra did not yield "from a red flashing traffic control device" and the driver of a white 1500 Ram pick-up truck crashed into the passenger side of the Hyundai, BCSO said.

Two people were taken to McCullough-Hyde Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

BCSO said the driver of the Elantra died on the scene.

Deputies have not released the victim's identity.

BCSO has not said if anyone will be charged at this time.

