Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler County

Actions

1 dead after drowning at Butler County nature preserve, fire officials say

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police-lights
Posted at 11:06 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 23:06:51-04

HAMILTON, Ohio — One person is dead after a drowning at a Butler County nature preserve.

The St. Clair Township Fire Department said its water rescue team was called to Antenen Nature Preserve at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after a person went into the water and never resurfaced.

Crews were able to rescue the person, but officials said they did not survive. It is believed the person was fishing at the preserve at the time of the drowning.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 11PM

More local news:
Five years after Fifth Third shooting: Remembering the lives lost Lakota bus drivers to resume talks after holiday halt in negotiations Another walk-off! Encarnación-Strand's RBI single lift Reds over Mariners 7-6

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.