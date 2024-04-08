1 dead, 2 hospitalized after head-on crash in Butler County

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Butler County, deputies said.

The crash happened in the 1700 block of Hamilton Cleves Road at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

According to BCSO, the driver of a Black Nissan Rogue drove "left of the center" and crashed head-on into a gray Chevrolet Sierra Truck.

Two people in the Chevrolet were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in West Chester with non-life-threatening injuries, BCSO said.

The sheriff's office said the driver of the Nissan Rogue died on the scene.

BCSO has not released the identity of the driver of the Nissan Rogue at this time.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.

