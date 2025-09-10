1 dead, 1 airlifted to hospital after crash in Brown County, OSHP says

EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead and a juvenile was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Eagle Township Wednesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said a preliminary investigation found that 30-year-old Tiffany Keidel failed to stop at the intersection of Tri-County Highway at State Route 32 just after 8 a.m. Wednesday. When she crossed the road, heading northbound on Tri-County Highway, her vehicle was hit by a man driving a tractor-trailer westbound on S.R. 32.

The two vehicles continued off the right side of the road, back onto the westbound lanes of S.R. 32, across the median, through the eastbound lanes and stopped on the shoulder.

Keidel was pronounced dead at the scene. OSHP said a juvenile in her car was airlifted to Cincinnati Children's with "serious injuries."

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken by EMS to a local hospital for minor injuries, OSHP said.

OSHP's Georgetown Post is investigating the crash.

This is the second serious crash on S.R. 32 this week. Three people were airlifted to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of S.R. 32 and U.S. 62 Monday morning. At this time, officials have not provided more information on their conditions.