3 airlifted to hospital after crash in Brown County, OSHP says

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Three people were airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Brown County Monday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver of a Toyota Tacoma traveling westbound on State Route 32 in Eagle Township failed to stop at a red light and hit a passenger van traveling northbound on U.S. 62 just before 8 a.m. Monday.

Both drivers and all passengers were seriously injured in the crash, officials said.

The driver of the truck and two passengers inside the van were flown by medical helicopter to the hospital. The driver of the van was taken to Adams County Medical Center by EMS. At this time, police have no provided any details on their conditions.

The crash is under investigation by OSHP's Georgetown Post.

