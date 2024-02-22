Officials identify woman whose body was found in Great Miami River in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — The body of a 45-year-old woman from Dayton was discovered in the Great Miami River near Canal Road in Hamilton, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday.

Officials said Erica Lynn Tooson's body was recovered from the river Tuesday afternoon. An investigation into her death is ongoing, but the sheriff's office said there does not appear to be any evidence of foul play at this time.

The sheriff's office on Wednesday released a photo of Tooson's tattoos, asking for the public's help in identifying her. Officials said they received "an outpouring of responses" helping lead to her identification.

For Immediate Release... February 21, 2024Unidentified body found in the Great Miami RiverThe Butler County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a deceased female located at the Great Miami River in Hamilton,… pic.twitter.com/yjOknOerVM — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) February 22, 2024

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

READ MORE

Coroner: FBI, CPD recovered head among remains found while investigating dismembered woman found in November

Man accused of pushing body out apartment window indicted on murder charges

Woman who killed her 4-year-old daughter in 2021 accepts plea deal

