Officials identify woman whose body was found in Great Miami River in Hamilton

Posted at 2:52 PM, Feb 22, 2024
HAMILTON, Ohio — The body of a 45-year-old woman from Dayton was discovered in the Great Miami River near Canal Road in Hamilton, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday.

Officials said Erica Lynn Tooson's body was recovered from the river Tuesday afternoon. An investigation into her death is ongoing, but the sheriff's office said there does not appear to be any evidence of foul play at this time.

The sheriff's office on Wednesday released a photo of Tooson's tattoos, asking for the public's help in identifying her. Officials said they received "an outpouring of responses" helping lead to her identification.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

