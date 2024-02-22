Woman who killed her 4-year-old daughter in 2021 accepts plea deal

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio — A woman accused of causing the death of her 4-year-old daughter in 2021 accepted a plea deal in court Thursday morning.

Tianna Robinson could have faced the death penalty for the charges that were leveled against her, including aggravated murder, felonious assault, endangering a child and obstruction of justice. On Thursday, she agreed to plead guilty to one count of aggravated murder in exchange for the prosecution agreeing to drop the other charges and any death penalty recommendations.

In 2021, Springfield Township Police Department said April 13 Robinson called 911 to report her daughter, Nahla Miller, passed out. Paramedics took Miller to the hospital, where doctors put her on life support.

Court documents said Robinson later admitted to punching and strangling the girl until she could no longer breathe, and doctors at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital said they observed signs of "prolonged physical abuse" when Miller was admitted.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said doctors documented a broken arm, internal bleeding and bruising as well as a burn on her hand from the incident. He said doctors noted months of prior abuse and malnutrition.

Miller was 23 pounds, half of what a healthy 4-year-old weighs, when she was admitted. She died nine days later.

Robinson's plea deal stipulated that, since she would no longer face the death penalty, she would spend life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.