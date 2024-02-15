Man accused of pushing body out apartment window indicted on murder charges

CINCINNATI — A man who allegedly pushed a woman's dead body out of the window of an apartment building has been indicted for murder, according to court records.

Anthony Howard already faced charges of gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business, but on Feb. 9 a grand jury indicted him on additional charges. He is now also charged with two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault and one count of involuntary manslaughter.

In October, Cincinnati police were called to a residence on Anita Place in Bond Hill after a 911 caller reported finding a body. Officials identified the woman as 44-year-old Shannan Ashcraft-Saylor and the coroner's office ruled her death a homicide.

Court documents say Howard pushed her dead body out of a window, where it dropped 20 feet to the ground; he then allegedly dragged her body to a grassy area behind the apartment building, removed her clothing and possessions and left her nude corpse out in the open.

Howard is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges on Friday morning. He's being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond.