Butler County Sheriff's Office investigating double-shooting in Madison Twp.

MADISON TWP., Ohio — Butler County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double-shooting Sunday night in Madison Twp.

The shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of Eck Road.

Butler County dispatch confirmed two people were shot, but could not provide the severity of injuries.

No word on suspects or what may have lead up to the shooting.

A WCPO photographer at the scene saw at least 11 evidence markers and crime scene tape blocking off the driveway to a home.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.