Butler County semi crash leaves one hospitalized

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio — One person has been hospitalized after a semi-truck crashed in Fairfield Township Sunday evening.
According to Butler County Dispatch, crews responded to reports of a crash on OH-4 Bypass & Tylersville Road at 5:39 p.m.
When crews arrived on scene they discovered a semi had driven off the side of the road and fallen into a ditch.
The driver of the semi was transported to the hospital. The driver's condition is unknown at this time.
We will update this article as we learn more.
Watch Live:
The Inside Story