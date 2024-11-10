Butler County semi crash leaves one hospitalized

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio — One person has been hospitalized after a semi-truck crashed in Fairfield Township Sunday evening.

According to Butler County Dispatch, crews responded to reports of a crash on OH-4 Bypass & Tylersville Road at 5:39 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene they discovered a semi had driven off the side of the road and fallen into a ditch.

The driver of the semi was transported to the hospital. The driver's condition is unknown at this time.

We will update this article as we learn more.