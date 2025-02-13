Butler County verified by Wheel the World program providing travel opportunities for those with disabilities

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Butler County is the first destination in the state of Ohio to join the Wheel the World’s Destination Verified program. The program aims to make travel accessible for travelers with diverse disabilities.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Travel Butler County, an organization that truly recognizes the profound significance of accessible travel,” said Arturo Gaona, chief partnership officer at Wheel the World. “In the U.S. alone, there are over 15 million travelers with accessibility needs, along with their families and friends, contributing to a diverse global community of 1.2 billion individuals living with disabilities. Our commitment to fostering inclusive travel experiences is both a meaningful mission and an extraordinary opportunity. We look forward to embarking on this journey together.”

Wheel the World (wheeltheworld.com) is an online travel agency that helps people with disabilities find and book travel experiences in inaccessible destinations.

The Wheel the World Destination Verified program is a collaboration between Wheel the World and destination marketing organizations like Travel Butler County. Through the partnership, Wheel the World sent an expert mapper from their team to explore, experience and assess more than 70 Butler County hotels, attractions and local businesses.

The partnership supports Wheel the World users in researching destinations, booking hotels, and finding information and activities that best match individual travel needs.

“Travel Butler County is thrilled to have Butler County be recognized as Ohio’s first Wheel the World Destination Verified location,” said Tracy Kocher, president & CEO of Travel Butler County. “This achievement reflects a continued commitment to enhancing the travel experience for visitors to explore with confidence and enjoy new experiences in Butler County’s vibrant communities.”

Once a destination becomes “Destination Verified” by Wheel the World, travelers can expect detailed and accurate accessibility information to assist in making travel decisions and plans. Each Butler County location was evaluated on more than 100 items, including obstacle-free travel, hotel bed height, signage, and more, to better accommodate travelers with mobility, vision, hearing, sensory, and other needs.

Kathryn Rawlinson, vice president of marketing and communications at Travel Butler County, said becoming the first Destination Verified location in Ohio is a milestone for Butler County. It reinforces the County’s continued commitment to enhancing travel experiences, growing tourism’s impact locally, and welcoming travelers to our vibrant communities.

Visitors can find more information on the Butler County page of Wheel the World’s website: https://wheeltheworld.com/accessible-travel/usa/ohio/butler-county.

“Traveling should be an opportunity for everyone to experience joy and find new adventures. By removing barriers and uncertainty, we open Butler County to more visitors who can confidently travel, create new memories, support local businesses, and continue growing Butler County’s tourism economy,” she said.

The Destination Verified also supports local businesses by equipping them with insights and resources.

“Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park is delighted to be part of Butler County becoming a Wheel the World Destination Verified location,” said Sarah Templeton Wilson, executive director at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park. “Art and Nature are for everyone. The information Wheel the World provides will help the park serve the whole community better through accessibility upgrades and visitor information. Being included in this great initiative has allowed us to highlight both the park and Butler County as a destination that welcomes all visitors.”