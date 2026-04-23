Troopers: 1 dead after motorcycle crash in Brown County

LEWIS TWP., Ohio — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Brown County Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 69-year-old David E. Harris failed to negotiate a curve while driving his 2012 Harley Davidson Wide Glide westbound on Eden Road near Marks Road in Lewis Township, troopers said.

Troopers said the motorcycle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned. Harris was not wearing a helmet when he crashed.

Harris was transported to Mount Orab Mercy Hospital. He was later flown by Air Evac to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Troopers said Harris died as a result of his injuries Thursday.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office and Georgetown Fire and EMS assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the scene of the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.