Train carrying 390 tons of gravel derails in Brown County; no injuries reported

WCPO
Posted at 6:11 PM, Apr 04, 2023
SARDINIA, Ohio — A train derailment has shut down one Brown County road.

Officials with Eastern Joint Fire and EMS said a train carrying 390 tons of gravel derailed in Sardinia. Corboy Road will be shut down for the remainder of Tuesday and most of Wednesday as crews work on the scene.

Ten of the train's cars are off the tracks, two of which are tipped over. There are no injuries, officials said.

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will update this with more information when it is available.

