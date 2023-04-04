Train carrying 390 tons of gravel derails in Brown County; no injuries reported

SARDINIA, Ohio — A train derailment has shut down one Brown County road.

Officials with Eastern Joint Fire and EMS said a train carrying 390 tons of gravel derailed in Sardinia. Corboy Road will be shut down for the remainder of Tuesday and most of Wednesday as crews work on the scene.

Ten of the train's cars are off the tracks, two of which are tipped over. There are no injuries, officials said.

#BreakingNews train derailment in @WCPO Sardinia. Eastern Joint Fire and EMS says it was “390 tons of gravel only. Corboy Road will be shut down for the remainder of today as well as most of tomorrow for a rough estimate maybe longer…” pic.twitter.com/lMgNaYpFow — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) April 4, 2023

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will update this with more information when it is available.

